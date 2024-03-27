From volunteer to director: Mary Lou Haen's journey at Road America

ELKHART LAKE — Road America is known for the speed, thrills, and history behind the 4-mile, 14-turn track. Over the years, events have grown larger, drawing in race lovers from across the country and around the world.

As things have changed over the years, one woman has been leading the charge in promoting the company and making sure the business remains successful. She started with humble beginnings decades ago as a volunteer and has worked her way up the company ranks.

"It's grown exponentially as far as activity," says Mary Lou Haen, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships. "We have over 500 events a year."

Haen has been instrumental in working with corporate partners to benefit both them and the company.

For Haen, everything started in 1989 when she started as a volunteer selling programs and raising money for the Sheboygan Jaycees. After that, she got a part-time position selling tickets.

"Cashiering and greeting people at the gates, and then a position opened up in the office," said Haen.

Through hard work and determination, Haen snagged a full-time spot and continued to work her way up the ranks. As a woman working in a male-dominated industry, she said she is thankful that she has never felt less than or intimidated by others.

"I think it's just another challenge, and if you like to work in sales and marketing, I think that's just something that goes with the territory," said Haen. "So I've never felt pushed away or not been able to do what I need to do to work with partners."

Haen is making her mark in a big way. When she started with the company, they had about 10 corporate partners — now Road America has 85. Developing those relationships is an accomplishment Haen says she is proud of.

"Relationships are so important. I think that's why I've been successful, is building trust, building relationships. I might have talked to a company three or four times or three or four years in a row before my timing was right," she says.

As Road America gears up to welcome fans back for the upcoming season, Haen said her goal is to continue generating growth while working to promote diversity.

"I'm trying to focus on getting more women here and families," said Haen.

Her advice for other women looking to get into the field is to always stay persistent.

"Have a well-rounded career education, and you can apply that to whatever you want to do," said Haen.

Road America's growth has not only had a direct impact on Sheboygan County, but also the state.

According to a study from the Washington Economics Group, the total economic impact of Road America each year is $403 million for the entire state of Wisconsin.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip