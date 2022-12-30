From the pandemic to politics: 2022 Year in Review

MILWAUKEE — So much has happened this past year, and we are looking back at some of our biggest local stories.
In January, The COVID-19 pandemic was still taking hold. A rash in positive cases spurred virtual learning to continue into the first two weeks of the year. Milwaukee Public Schools would remain virtual for two weeks.
The City of Milwaukee also approved an indoor mask mandate.
The Winter Olympic Games took place in Beijing in February. Team USA won eight gold medals, including figure skater Nathan Chen.
A promising note on the COVID-19 battle came in March when case numbers went down and Milwaukee's mask mandate came to an end.
We learned what will continue: Number 12 at Lambeau. Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year $150 million extension with our Green Bay Packers.
Back in Cream City, we saw a historic moment in April, when Cavalier Johnson was elected as Milwaukee's first Black mayor.
That same month, our Greek Freak also became the Bucks' all-time scoring leader, which led to their playoff run in May.
Milwaukee gave the Boston Celtics a run for their money, forcing a game seven. Our playoff hopes came to an end when Boston Won 109 to 81.
May also revealed a serious leak out of the U.S. Supreme Court. A draft opinion showed the court leaned toward overturning Roe v. Wade. It was officially overturned in June.
Politics ramped up in July with the GOP Selection Panel recommending Milwaukee host the 2024 Republican National Convention. It was formally chosen in August.
August is when we saw the creator of "The Lambeau Leap" Leroy Butler inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
September brought more pain at the pump after Hurricane Ian ravaged the south. Prices in Wisconsin reached their highest-ever average, according to AAA in June.
As of Dec. 30, the average is $2.98 a gallon, 19 cents cheaper than the national average.
October brought a new promise to you, our viewer, Project: Drive Safer. We made a commitment to bring you daily reports focused on reckless driving for the next year. It is an effort to get safer drivers on the roads.
A huge election day was Nov. 8, as Tony Evers was re-elected as our governor.
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson was also re-elected.
Also in November, Darrell Brooks learned his fate. He was found guilty on more than 60 counts for the Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy. Six people were killed, and more than 60 were injured.
TMJ4 News honored those victims when we brought the Waukesha Christmas Parade to you live. The message was centered around "Waukesha Strong."
Inflation still takes hold at the end of the year, as the Labor Department announced it is at 7.1 percent. This year peaked with the largest increase in 40 years.
Bitter cold and snow hit us in the final weeks of December. Now we ring in the new year with spring-like temperatures, showing us it will be anyone's guess as to what will come in the new year.