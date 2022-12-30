From the pandemic to politics: 2022 Year in Review

MILWAUKEE — So much has happened this past year, and we are looking back at some of our biggest local stories.

In January, The COVID-19 pandemic was still taking hold. A rash in positive cases spurred virtual learning to continue into the first two weeks of the year. Milwaukee Public Schools would remain virtual for two weeks.

WRTV Photo

The City of Milwaukee also approved an indoor mask mandate.

The Winter Olympic Games took place in Beijing in February. Team USA won eight gold medals, including figure skater Nathan Chen.

Getty Images Nathan Chen poses in his short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A promising note on the COVID-19 battle came in March when case numbers went down and Milwaukee's mask mandate came to an end.

We learned what will continue: Number 12 at Lambeau. Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year $150 million extension with our Green Bay Packers.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Back in Cream City, we saw a historic moment in April, when Cavalier Johnson was elected as Milwaukee's first Black mayor.

TMJ4 Cavalier Johnson during his victory speech Tuesday night.

That same month, our Greek Freak also became the Bucks' all-time scoring leader, which led to their playoff run in May.

Paul Sancya/AP Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Milwaukee won 120-100. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Milwaukee gave the Boston Celtics a run for their money, forcing a game seven. Our playoff hopes came to an end when Boston Won 109 to 81.

May also revealed a serious leak out of the U.S. Supreme Court. A draft opinion showed the court leaned toward overturning Roe v. Wade. It was officially overturned in June.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Politics ramped up in July with the GOP Selection Panel recommending Milwaukee host the 2024 Republican National Convention. It was formally chosen in August.

TMJ4 Press conference announcing the decision on Friday.

August is when we saw the creator of "The Lambeau Leap" Leroy Butler inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

David Richard/AP Former NFL player Leroy Butler unveils his bust before speaking during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

September brought more pain at the pump after Hurricane Ian ravaged the south. Prices in Wisconsin reached their highest-ever average, according to AAA in June.

NOAA

As of Dec. 30, the average is $2.98 a gallon, 19 cents cheaper than the national average.

October brought a new promise to you, our viewer, Project: Drive Safer. We made a commitment to bring you daily reports focused on reckless driving for the next year. It is an effort to get safer drivers on the roads.

TMJ4

A huge election day was Nov. 8, as Tony Evers was re-elected as our governor.

Scott Olson/Getty Images Democrat Tony Evers narrowly beat Walker in November as the divisive Republican and onetime presidential candidate sought a third term in Wisconsin's highest office. Thanks to a strong blue turnout, Democrats swept all the statewide offices, with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin easily winning re-election over GOP challenger Leah Vukmir.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson was also re-elected.

TMJ4

Also in November, Darrell Brooks learned his fate. He was found guilty on more than 60 counts for the Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy. Six people were killed, and more than 60 were injured.

Mike De Sisti/AP Darrell Brooks Jr. speaks to Waukesha County district attorney Susan Opper in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Brooks Jr., convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee says he has suffered from mental illness since he was young and didn't plan to drive into the route. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

TMJ4 News honored those victims when we brought the Waukesha Christmas Parade to you live. The message was centered around "Waukesha Strong."

TMJ4

Inflation still takes hold at the end of the year, as the Labor Department announced it is at 7.1 percent. This year peaked with the largest increase in 40 years.

Bitter cold and snow hit us in the final weeks of December. Now we ring in the new year with spring-like temperatures, showing us it will be anyone's guess as to what will come in the new year.

