From teacher to friend: Former teacher and student rediscover bond years later

WAUWATOSA — This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, and Harwood Place in Wauwatosa hosted an event to recognize and honor former educators.

Dozens of residents showed up to talk about their stories of working in the classroom.

"I spent my whole career in Lutheran education," said former principal Larry Sohn.

"I also was a coach, so it was a combination of the two that got me my job," said Warren Braun, a former teacher.

"I always wanted to be a teacher. I just loved children," said Ruth Werning, another former teacher who is now 102 years old!

Marion Pagenkopf was a teacher at Frank Lloyd Wright Middle School in West Allis for about 30 years. She said every year she had about 130 students, but there were always a few who stood out.

"I remember so many special kids," said Marion.

She would be reunited with one of those special kids decades later—while moving into Harwood Place. Marion met Melanie Hansen, the Client Relations Coordinator, who noticed Marion's unique last name.

"I saw her name, that I had a tour scheduled with her, so I was like, maybe that could be her," said Melanie.

As it turns out, Marion was Melanie's 7th-grade teacher and one she never forgot—a teacher who had a profound impact on Melanie's life.

TMJ4 Former Frank Loyd Wright Teacher Marion Pagenkopf (left) and her former student Melanie Hansen (right).



"I just said, 'you were my favorite teacher.' Oh my gosh and I just talked about [how] you made me a better student. I remember you," said Melanie.

To make the moment even more special, after connecting the dots, Marion remembered a book she kept with notes from her former students. After flipping through the pages, there it was—a note Melanie had written her years ago—a tiny slice of the past colliding with the present.

"This is a rare experience," said Marion.

Marion and Melanie said the reunion and book brought back a flood of emotions—a moment that felt full circle.

"She helped me when I was younger and I got to help her and her husband move into Hardwood Place," said Melanie.

From teacher and student to now friends, the two are highlighting the lasting impact teachers make on their students' lives.

"I just remember her being super patient and kind. She really helped me with my reading and just becoming a better student," said Melanie.

