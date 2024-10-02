Brewers fans flocked to American Family Field early Tuesday afternoon to be the first in line to tailgate ahead of game 1 in the Wild Card series.

TMJ4 Brewers fans flock to AmFam for Game 1 of the Wild Card series.

Some fans like Michael Rygg, wanted to be first in line so they could get started on their big setup, which included a grill and large Brewers flags.

The playoff game was special for Michael because it was the first time he's watched the Brew Crew in the postseason.

Watch: Brewers fans excited for another year of playoff baseball:

From Shuttles to tailgating: Brewers fans excited for October baseball

"We step up when things go against us. You know, it's been it's been that way all season we win. The fans are there and they're supporting this team. These guys rally together and then they all get on the same page and things just go the way they're supposed to go," said Michael.

If you're heading to the ballpark on Wednesday to cheer on the Crew, there are plenty of ways to get here, including by shuttle.

TMJ4 Brewers fans flock to AmFam for Game 1 of the Wild Card series.

At Natty Oaks, located on National and Oakland, there are six shuttles that can get you to the ballpark in 20 minutes.

Owner John Roots says he added a new fleet as a way to help customers get to their favorite events faster.

Roots said October baseball is always great for businesses.

"It helps me like Pat Murphy helped the team this year. I'll be honest with you, his attitude - well, I can't say here - but his attitude and his drive is the same thing I have for my team that works here and drives customers," said Roots.

And you can't miss their shuttles or "hipster wagons." They have bright and colorful designs on the side.

Shuttles start running about 90 minutes before that first pitch.

They also offer shuttles to Fiserv Forum for games and concerts as well.

To follow Natty Oaks on social media,click here.

More more infomation on Natty Oaks,click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error