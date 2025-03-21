A young man who grew up in Milwaukee, developed his love for basketball at Northcott Neighborhood House, and pursued sports at both high school and college levels has now come full circle.

Austin Moutry is playing a key role in orchestrating the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the very city where his dreams began.

Alisia Moutry Young Austin Moutry

TMJ4's Andrea Williams sat down with Moutry to discuss his incredible journey. Andrea first met him about eight years ago when he was a student at Marquette. Today, he is the Assistant Director of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championships.

A. Moutry Austin Moutry and TMJ4's Andrea Williams

Reflecting on his path, Moutry shared, "I've come a long way, starting off at Northcott, in inner-city Milwaukee—going to Dominican, then Marquette, and Vanderbilt. Now, being able to return and host these championships here is truly important."

Moutry’s passion for basketball began at a young age, eventually earning him three WIAA state championships while playing point guard at Whitefish Bay Dominican High School.

Alisia Moutry Austin Moutry with WIAA trophy

He later spent a year at the University of Dubuque, where he helped his team win a conference championship.

A. Moutry Austin Moutry at University of Dubuque

After that season, Moutry took time to reflect on his future. “I saw more for myself. I made the tough decision to stop playing and transfer back home to Marquette,” he explained.

While at Marquette, Moutry explored opportunities within the business side of basketball, serving as a student manager, launching a clothing line, and earning a degree in business.

Watch: From Milwaukee dreams to NCAA success: Austin Moutry's inspiring journey

From Milwaukee Dreams to NCAA Success: Austin Moutry's inspiring journey

"It all just kind of opened up for me and naturally fell into place," he said.

A pivotal moment in his career came when former Marquette Assistant Coach Chris Carrawell helped him land a Graduate Assistant position under former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt. There, he earned a master's degree in Leadership and Organizational Performance.

Jerome Miron/AP Duke associate head coach Chris Carrawell is interviewed after an NCAA college basketball game against SMU, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Dallas. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer missed trip due to illness. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Mark Humphrey/AP Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse answers questions at a news conference Monday, April 8, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Stackhouse was hired to replace Bryce Drew as head. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Throughout his journey, Moutry has been supported by many. "I would say first God, right? I feel incredibly blessed. My parents laid the foundation from the start, and they've been great," he shared.

A. Moutry Austin with his parents.

A. Moutry Austin pictured with his family.

One of his mentors, former Brewers President and CEO Ulice Payne Jr., even introduced him to the legendary Hank Aaron at a Beckum-Stapleton Little League game.

U.P. Young Austin Moutry pictured with the late Hank Aaron and former Brewers President and CEO Ulice Payne, Jr.

Looking back on that experience, Moutry said, “I didn’t realize what that picture meant when I was small. And I hope to inspire the next generation, so they can look back and say, 'I knew that guy. He showed me it was possible.'"

As Assistant Director of the Men's NCAA Basketball Championships Moutry's role includes helping plan, organize and execute tournament events, management of game-day operations, and helping make sure everything runs smoothly on game day. His career has brought him back to his hometown, but his work doesn’t stop there.

TMJ4 Scoreboard at Fiserv Forum during March Madness

"After Milwaukee, I’ll head to Atlanta next week, then San Antonio. Every day looks different, but I’m excited and I enjoy it," he said.

TMJ4 Fiserv Forum

Moutry’s advice to young people following in his footsteps? “Run your race. No journey is the same. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Always finish what you start. Keep going, and it will all work out." Andrea adds, "In the words of Nipsey Hussle... the marathon continues!”

Moutry’s story is a testament to perseverance, passion, and the power of believing in oneself.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error