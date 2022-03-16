From March Madness to Maple Syrup, here are Milwaukee area events this Friday

MILWAUKEE — The road to the Final Four stops in Milwaukee as Fiserv Forum will host the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Deer District will be covered with red as the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Colgate Raiders on Friday. This is the first time the tournament will be held at Fiserv Forum. The last time the tournament was in Milwaukee was in 2017 at the Bradley Center.

Tip off off tip is at 8:50 p.m. for the Badgers, Sunday’s game is TBD.

As of Wednesday, limited tickets were still available. To purchase tickets click here.

Session 1: Friday

No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 Purdue at 1 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Texas at 3:30 p.m.

Session 2: Friday

No. 11 Iowa St. vs. No. 6 LSU at 6:20 p.m.

No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Wisconsin at 8:50 p.m.

Session 3: Sunday

TBD

