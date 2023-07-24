From basement cuts to the Brewers' stadium: Jose Perez Zamora's journey of hardwork and success

MILWAUKEE — Picking up a pair of clippers came out of necessity for Jose Perez Zamora.

"We had pretty low resources, so I just took matters into my hands," said Jose.

Starting with humble beginnings, in his childhood basement is where Jose realized a passion that would change the course of his life.

"Parents couldn’t afford a haircut, so I sat my little brother down. He needed a cut for school, picked up the clippers, and the rest is history," said Jose.

Over the years, Jose studied the precision art of the perfect fade. He apprenticed under barbers, worked hard, and continued to motivate himself to achieve success in this field.

"It’s been a journey, and I can’t complain. God’s giving me this talent, and I’m just utilizing it to the best way possible," said Jose.

After about 15 years working in the industry, Jose and his brother decided to bet on themselves, opening up their own shop, Flashy Faded. The business has now grown into one of the top spots in Milwaukee to get a fade.

"It’s been a blessing. Everything has been nothing but hard work. It just picked up, and I really don’t believe it; it’s kind of surreal," said Jose.

Recently Jose has worked with organizations like the Bucks, done collaborations with Unfinished Legacy, and even cuts hair for some of the top athletes in the city.

Recently, he was invited by the Brewers to American Family Field to give lucky fans mullet cuts live during a game.

"They asked me to come in and do that for them; it was beautiful. We had over 100 people lined up, and I managed to get 51 in a matter of three hours. I don’t know how I did it, but I did, and it was definitely fun," said Jose.

Jose said it's surreal to think about where he started to where he is now, but he doesn't take all the credit.

"Everything we do here is for the family, for the people, and the guys here at the team. Without the team, the boat wouldn’t move, you know," said Jose.

After amassing a large following on social media, Jose is now using what he has learned to give back to the community and educate others looking to get into this field.

"If I can show anyone the way to be better and change their life and to better their life and be successful, why not do it?"

With every cut, and every happy customer, Jose said seeing their confidence grow after a fade is rewarding, and he hopes through his journey he can continue to help inspire others.

"I just wanna plant seed within the community, that if I came from nothing and I’m able to change, motivate, or impact somebody’s life to do the same, that means everything to me, you know. That’s my life legacy. That’s my life mission," said Jose.

