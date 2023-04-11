Froedtert, ThedaCare to combine into one health system

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Froedtert Health and ThedaCare held a press conference Tuesday to announce the two organizations will be combining to form one health system.

According to a news release, the two organizations have signed a letter of intent to start the process of combining into one system.

The news release states the combination will advance local health care for patients, and improve the overall health and well-being of the community. It will allow the organizations to close care gaps, recruit talent and develop innovations to meet patient needs.

Watch the news conference live:

"By coming together with the state’s leader in regional community health, our combined organization will be poised to meaningfully address health equity and disparities, enhance access to a broader array of services and make it easier for patients to navigate the health care system. The Medical College of Wisconsin will continue to be an important partner in our work together,” said Cathy Jacobson, president, and CEO of Froedtert Health.

A news release says the combined organization will be governed by a parent board, which will be composed of representatives of both organizations.

Froedtert's President and CEO Cathy Jacobson will initially assume the role of CEO of the organization. She will retire after six months, and ThedaCare President and CEO Imran A. Andrabi, MD, FAAFM will assume the role.

"Our organizations have a shared commitment to the people of Wisconsin,” said Jim Kotek, board chair of ThedaCare’s Board of Trustees. “That commitment is reflected in our quality of care, community investments and organizational cultures. These tenets will be the bedrock of our successes as we move forward to combine our organizations.”

Other members of the board include:



Thomas Arquilla, chief strategy officer of ThedaCare will serve as chief growth officer.

Scott Hawig, CPA, CMA, MBA, executive vice president of finance, chief financial and administrative officer and treasurer of Froedtert Health will serve as chief financial officer.

David Olson, chief business development officer of Froedtert Health will serve as chief business development officer.

Ian Schwartz, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Froedtert Health will serve as chief clinical officer.

Mark Thompson, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of ThedaCare will serve as chief transformation investment officer.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip