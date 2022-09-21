Froedtert partners with ThedaCare to expand access in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin announced a new partnership with ThedaCare.

According to a news release, the new partnership will provide Wisconsinites with expanded and convenient access to advanced levels of specialty care. It will allow patients to access advanced levels of medicine.

Froedtert will provide progressive medical care to ThedaCare patients, while ThedaCare will provide care before and after these progressive treatments. Services Froedtert will provide include heart and lung transplants, and advanced heart failure services.

Additionally, Froedtert & MCW will provide virtual critical care through ThedaCare providers as part of the partnership. A press release says there will also be opportunities to expand specialty services over time based on what the community needs.

The partnership comes as the significant need for heart and lung care continues. According to the health networks, there were more than 41,000 organ transplants in the U.S. in 2021 which was an increase of nearly 6%.

Also on the rise is the need for advanced care. 2021 was the tenth consecutive year where heart transplant numbers have set a new record, a news release says.

Froedtert and ThedaCare said patients will begin seeing coordinated care by the end of 2022.

You can read the full partnership announcement online.

