Froedtert Health launches hiring events to fill 1,800 job openings

MILWAUKEE — One of the area's largest health care providers is hosting two hiring events, hoping to fill a growing list of open roles.

Even prior to the pandemic, health care providers were feeling the effects of a nationwide staffing shortage. Now that's compounded and Froedtert Health has over 1,800 job openings. That's nearly double what it was pre-pandemic.

Representatives for Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin said jobs that are in demand right now are medical assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, patient access service reps, and clinic techs.

Many of the openings are triggered by growth as the health group opens up new hospitals and community clinics, but the evolution of the job market is also a factor.

"We have seen a lot of opportunities for people to find different jobs and people are re-examining what they want to do, so they are trying to look for that better work-life balance," noted Paul Wallinger, Manager of Talent Delivery for Froedtert Health. "We're trying to craft more of our positions to encourage that work-life balance."

Wallinger said that means making some corporate positions remote, allowing for flexibility in scheduling, offering sign-on bonuses and re-building some roles. "We're trying to reinvent some of our positions. In our clinics, we are starting a new position called a 'clinic tech' which focuses on CNAs and EMTs being able to do key functions in the organization," he said. Wallinger says that frees up nurses to work at the top of their license.

Tuesday's hiring event is at the Jackson Community Center. Wednesday's is at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Candidates can be interviewed, and potentially, hired on the spot.

