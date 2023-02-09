Friends and 'Good Peeps' plan fundraiser for fallen Officer Jerving's family

A group of "Good Peeps" and others are stepping up for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving to remember him and support his family.

Officer Jerving was killed in the line of duty early Tuesday morning. He was fatally shot while trying to arrest a suspect in an armed robbery.

"We want to celebrate his life and we want to give to the family. We want to give back to what he’s given to us," said Kelly Eecitis, owner of Kelly's Bleachers Wind Lake.

The bar, restaurant, and entertainment center is hosting a fundraiser on Friday for Officer Jerving's family. All of the proceeds — from the door to beer sales — will go to the family.

Jerving had a recent connection with Kelly's Bleachers. Over the past two months, he visited on Friday nights to play sand volleyball with the local meetup group "Good Peeps." He had signed up to play this Friday night before his death.

“Peter was a very nice, caring, just easygoing guy. Very competitive in the best sense," said Wacker, the founder of Good Peeps. Wacker, along with other Good Peeps, is organizing the fundraiser. "I feel horrible about what's happened. It seems very senseless. Needless. I feel privileged to be able to help."

Eecitis said before he knew who Jerving was, he likely took the fallen officer's $10 cover at the door to play volleyball.

"I wish I had his autograph, to say, look, you played on my courts. I appreciate it. You know, an honor to have you here," said Eecitis.

Honoring Officer Jerving begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Kelly's Bleachers Wind Lake with sponsors Kelly's Bleachers 2 and US Title Company.

Local band Retro Sonic is performing. Jerving's Good Peeps will be in the sand competing in his honor.

