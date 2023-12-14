Friend remembers woman killed in crash outside of Leon’s Frozen Custard

MILWAUKEE — As one of the most notable landmarks on the southside, Leon’s Frozen Custard is a place people make happy memories daily.

However, it will never be the same for McKenna Regazzi.

“I’ve known her since about 5th grade,” she said.

McKenna Regazzi McKenna Regazzi (right) says she's known Sierra Hill (left) since they were in 5th grade. She learned her friend was gone today, Regazzi's birthday.

Sierra Hill, 22, was killed in Tuesday night’s crash near 27th and Oklahoma. Police say she was a passenger in a vehicle that blew a red light. Another vehicle hit the SUV she was in, sending it careening down 27th Street. Surveillance video shows the SUV flip twice and do a full 360-degree spin before colliding with a street light.

Regazzi got the news her friend was gone on Wednesday, Regazzi’s birthday.

“I lost it,” she said. “I’ve been crying the whole day. I can’t keep my composure for more than 20 minutes.”

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver, a 35-year-old, is in critical condition at the hospital.

Even on a chilly Wednesday night, Leon’s sees a steady stream of customers. There are nights when the entire parking lot has a twisting and turning line of people. So as devastating as this crash is, it could have been even worse.

“Fortunately, no one else was injured in the lot because there were people here,” Ronald Schneider, owner of Leon’s said.

Over the years, Schneider says people rip down 27th Street. This crash is one of many they have seen over the years. According to Wisconsin Community maps, there have been 18 injury crashes within a block of the intersection since 2021, including a pedestrian who was killed.

Tuesday’s night will make two people killed in crashes at this intersection.

“This is only going to get worse,” Schneider said. “Maybe it will get bad enough where other people will say, that’s enough now.”

It’s hit home for Regazzi, as she can only remember her friend now. A woman who meant so much to her.

“[Sierra] was always happy,” Regazzi said. “She always wanted everybody else around her to be happy. Her smile would brighten up a room. Now, we don’t have that anymore.”

MPD says the District Attorney’s Office is reviewing if charges will be filed related to this crash.

