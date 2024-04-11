Friend of Sade Robinson shares grief as search for missing woman continues.

CUDAHY, Wis. — As the investigation into Sade Robinson’s disappearance continues, the 19-year-old's family shared a fundraiser for funeral expenses Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, searchers were back out again Wednesday at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, where someone discovered a human leg last week.

Family and friends of Robinson say they are still determined to find clues in her disappearance.

“I got off of work for her because I would do anything for her,” said Ivelisse Martinez. “She didn't deserve this.”

Martinez worked alongside Robinson at Pizza Shuttle for three years and says the 19-year-old was full of joy and love for her friends.

“She's just such a generous person in general, I don't remember one day that she was angry or upset,” Martinez said.

Now her coworker is joining the search countless others have started over the past week.

“It’s devastating. You always see this stuff on the news but you never think it'd be one of your friends.”

The mystery behind Sade's disappearance has been a nightmare for the woman's family, but officials haven't released new information on the investigation.

We asked Mayor Cavalier Johnson his thoughts on the case that's left the community on edge

“As this investigation continues, and it still obviously is an active investigation, I've been asked by law enforcement not to reveal anything at the moment because the investigation is still ongoing,” said Johnson. “I know that those agencies take this very, very seriously and will approach it with due diligence.”

As loved ones wait to learn more, Martinez and other pizza shuttle employees are lifting up their friends as they continue their search.

