Friday night fights: Local high schools step up security after fights break out at football games

KENOSHA — There's something special about playing football under the lights on Friday nights, but an increase in fights at games prompted Kenosha Unified School District to change the policy.

School administrators are tackling the problem by increasing security measures to ensure safety.

Just this year, a new rule was put in place by Kenosha Unified School District to cut down on fights happening at football games. The changes impact kickoff time, which is now 5:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

Students also have to pre-purchase tickets by 8 a.m. the day of the game in order to attend without a parent.

A district spokesperson says the goal of the changes is to provide a safe environment for the community to support the athletes.

Racine Unified also made some changes after a teenager was shot last week near Horlick Field. Tickets will now only be sold online and sales end at 2 p.m. on game-days.

