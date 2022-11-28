SB I-41/US-45 at Watertown Plank Road reopens after shutdown

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — All lanes on southbound I-41/US-45 at Watertown Plank Road have reopened after a multiple-vehicle crash closed them down Monday morning, authorities say.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted the news Monday morning. WisDOT reported a two-hour-long shutdown and the sheriff's office warned they still need to clear the scene of the crash. Lanes have since reopened. The offramp is closed, according to WisDOT.

This is a developing story and will be updated when TMJ4 News learns more.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on southbound I-41/US-45 at Watertown Plank Road, while a multiple-vehicle crash at that location is tended to and cleared. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) November 28, 2022

