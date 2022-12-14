Freeway shooting in Marquette Interchange, lanes reopen

MILWAUKEE — A 'shooting incident' shut down westbound lanes of I-94 in the Marquette Interchange Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The closure applied to all ramps into the interchange along with the James Lovell and 2nd Street onramps. Lanes and ramps have since reopened.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle was damaged but no injuries were reported.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

INCIDENT/TRAFFIC ALERT: I-94 is closed W/B from the Marquette Interchange - that is ALL ramps into the X-change, along with the James Lovell & 2nd St. onramps, while MCSO & Wis. State Patrol investigate a shooting incident. A vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) December 14, 2022

