Freeway shooting in Marquette Interchange, lanes reopen

WisDOT
Closed lanes due to the incident Wednesday morning.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 12:02:55-05

MILWAUKEE — A 'shooting incident' shut down westbound lanes of I-94 in the Marquette Interchange Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The closure applied to all ramps into the interchange along with the James Lovell and 2nd Street onramps. Lanes and ramps have since reopened.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle was damaged but no injuries were reported.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

