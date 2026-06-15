Freeway back open after early morning crash in the Zoo Interchange

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Interstate 41 northbound to I-94 eastbound is back open after a crash Monday morning in the Zoo Interchange.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a driver went off the freeway and crashed below.

A TMJ4 photojournalist at the scene saw the vehicle being loaded onto a tow truck.

It is not immediately clear if the driver was hurt or how many people were in the vehicle.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for information. This article will be updated when we learn more.

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