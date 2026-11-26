The spirit of Thanksgiving is on full display across Southeast Wisconsin, where organizations are opening their doors to serve free meals to those who need them.
If you're looking for a free meal near you, here's a list we've compiled.
This list is not exhaustive. If you'd like to add your free community meal to this list, please contact alonna.johnson@tmj4.com.
Kenosha County
First Church United Methodist — 47th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
- Noon to 2 p.m. at 919 60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140
- Use the 10th Avenue entrance
Milwaukee County
McBob's 11th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
- 4919 West North Avenue, Milwaukee
- 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
'Tis the Season Thanksgiving Dinner with Northcott Neighborhood House, WestCare Wisconsin and Bader Philanthropies
- 2460 North 6th Street
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Dinner
- Served at Cross Kitchen — 931 West Madison Street
- Served at Harambee Kitchen — 2600 North 2nd Street
Dodge County
Danny Boy's Irish Pub — Free Community Thanksgiving Meal
- 315 E Lake St #1242, Horicon, WI 53032
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last
Racine County
Thanksgiving Racine by KrystalPuff Charities
- 17 years of giving thanks
- Food service 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Racine Festival Hall, 5 5th St, Racine, WI 53403
Walworth County
Community Thanksgiving Dinner — 19th Year
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dine in or carry out
- Waters Edge of Delavan Lake, 1220 South Shore Dr, Delavan, WI
Washington County
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hosted at four locations around the county:
- St. Mary Parish — 406 Jefferson Street West
- St. Michael's Church — 8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum
- Faith Lutheran Church — W172 N11187 Division, Germantown
- St. Luke's Church — 4860 Arthur Rd, Slinger
Milwaukee/Waukesha County
Milwaukee/Waukesha Area of Narcotics Anonymous presents Thanksgiving Dinner and Gratitude
- 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 6228 West Forest Home Ave
- Free for everyone
- 1 p.m. — Games, arts and crafts and fellowship
- 3 to 4 p.m. — Gratitude shares
- 4:30 p.m. — Thanksgiving dinner
- 6 p.m. — Speaker
- 50/50 raffle
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