The spirit of Thanksgiving is on full display across Southeast Wisconsin, where organizations are opening their doors to serve free meals to those who need them.

If you're looking for a free meal near you, here's a list we've compiled.

This list is not exhaustive. If you'd like to add your free community meal to this list, please contact alonna.johnson@tmj4.com.

Kenosha County

First Church United Methodist — 47th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner



Noon to 2 p.m. at 919 60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140

Use the 10th Avenue entrance

Milwaukee County

McBob's 11th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner



4919 West North Avenue, Milwaukee

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

'Tis the Season Thanksgiving Dinner with Northcott Neighborhood House, WestCare Wisconsin and Bader Philanthropies



2460 North 6th Street

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Dinner



Served at Cross Kitchen — 931 West Madison Street

Served at Harambee Kitchen — 2600 North 2nd Street

Dodge County

Danny Boy's Irish Pub — Free Community Thanksgiving Meal



315 E Lake St #1242, Horicon, WI 53032

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last

Racine County

Thanksgiving Racine by KrystalPuff Charities



17 years of giving thanks

Food service 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Racine Festival Hall, 5 5th St, Racine, WI 53403

Walworth County

Community Thanksgiving Dinner — 19th Year



11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dine in or carry out

Waters Edge of Delavan Lake, 1220 South Shore Dr, Delavan, WI

Washington County

Community Thanksgiving Dinner



11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hosted at four locations around the county:

St. Mary Parish — 406 Jefferson Street West St. Michael's Church — 8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum Faith Lutheran Church — W172 N11187 Division, Germantown St. Luke's Church — 4860 Arthur Rd, Slinger



Milwaukee/Waukesha County

Milwaukee/Waukesha Area of Narcotics Anonymous presents Thanksgiving Dinner and Gratitude



1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

6228 West Forest Home Ave

Free for everyone

1 p.m. — Games, arts and crafts and fellowship

3 to 4 p.m. — Gratitude shares

4:30 p.m. — Thanksgiving dinner

6 p.m. — Speaker

50/50 raffle

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