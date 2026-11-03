Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Free parent support group helps new parents find connection

MILWAUKEE — They say it takes a village to raise a child, and for a group of new parents in Milwaukee, finding that village is making all the difference.

Every Wednesday, parents and their babies gather at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Women’s Hospital for a New Parent Connection group, a free support group offering guidance, encouragement and a chance to connect with other families navigating the challenges of parenthood.

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AM parent connection group

From feeding struggles and sleepless nights to postpartum recovery and adjusting to life with a newborn, the group provides a welcoming environment where parents can ask questions, share experiences and receive support from healthcare professionals.

For first-time dad Raphael Azcueta, the weekly meetings have become an important part of his parenting journey.

He brings his 2-month-old daughter to the group,

New parents building connections New parents building connections

“The first time that we came, it was because we were having feeding problems, and, we came here, and it was just really comforting,” Raphael said.

Although the challenges weren’t resolved immediately, Raphael said connecting with other parents facing similar experiences helped his family feel less alone.

“We’re first time parents and first time grandchild, so, finding a support group is really important to us,” he said.

For first-time mom Kiley Kennedy, the group has provided a much-needed opportunity to connect with other parents.

With family living about an hour away, she wanted to find additional support while adjusting to motherhood.

“We just came to start having a support group to go to because family’s like about an hourish away, and then just to get out of the house, and it’s turned out to be really helpful and a lot of fun and make connections,” Kennedy said.

After attending for several weeks, Kiley said she’s already finding herself offering reassurance to parents with younger babies.

Heather Cooper is a lactation specialist who offers guidance on breastfeeding, bottle-feeding, infant weight checks and more.

But beyond the practical help, Heather said the group’s biggest benefit is creating a sense of community.

“If you show up with a messy bun in your pajamas, that’s totally okay. You can come and cry with us. You can come and laugh with us,” said Heather.

For Annalesa Albright, the support she found through the group was so meaningful that she returned after welcoming her second child.

Annalesa first attended New Parent Connection Group when her daughter, Juniper, was just 6 weeks old. She continued attending until Juniper turned 1.

Now, she’s back with her 7-month-old son, Linden.

“It was really great to be able to show up somewhere where there was no judgment, there was no expectation,” Annalesa said. “You know, if you’re in your pajamas, nobody cared. If your baby was crying the whole time, it wasn’t a big deal.”

For these families, New Parent Connection has become more than a place to seek answers. It’s a community where parents support one another, children grow together and friendships continue long after the newborn stage.

Because raising a child may take a village, but at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s, these parents are building one together.

The free support group meets every Wednesday, except major holidays, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Women’s Hospital.

The group is open to all families, regardless of where they gave birth. No registration is required, and parents are welcome to drop in at any time during the session.

For more information, email babyclasses@ascension.org or visit the New Parent Connection registration and information page.

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