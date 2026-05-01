MILWAUKEE — Community members can get free access to medical care on Saturday, May 2nd at the Medical Mission at Home event put on by Ascension Wisconsin.

It's a free, family‑friendly day offering essential services and screenings to anyone in need, no matter their circumstances.

The initiative is designed to serve uninsured and vulnerable families in Milwaukee, Appleton, and Racine. More than 250 Ascension doctors, nurses, providers, associates, and community partners will volunteer their time to deliver compassionate care.

WATCH: Community members can get free access to medical care tomorrow at the Medical Mission at Home event put on by Ascension Wisconsin

Free Medical Services for the Community During the Medical Mission at Home Event

Free Care, No Appointment Needed

Hosted at St. Margaret Mary Elementary School (3950 N. 92nd Street, Milwaukee), the event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers services on a first‑come, first‑served basis. No insurance or appointment is required.

Available services include:

Physical exams, consultations, and follow‑up appointments

Pharmacy services with prescriptions filled free for qualifying patients

Spiritual care, including foot washing

Dental care — fluoride treatments, screenings, and oral hygiene education ( Milwaukee location only)

Physical therapy and respiratory care

Power of attorney consulting

Community resources from 12 local organizations

Non‑perishable food, shoes, and a Teddy Bear station for children

Breaking Down Barriers to Care

Ascension Wisconsin leaders say Medical Mission at Home is about moving beyond hospital walls to reach those who face obstacles to basic healthcare. Interpretation services will be available to ensure accessibility for all attendees.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error