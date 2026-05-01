Free medical services for the community during the medical mission at home event

MILWAUKEE — Community members can get free access to medical care on Saturday, May 2nd at the Medical Mission at Home event put on by Ascension Wisconsin.
It's a free, family‑friendly day offering essential services and screenings to anyone in need, no matter their circumstances.
The initiative is designed to serve uninsured and vulnerable families in Milwaukee, Appleton, and Racine. More than 250 Ascension doctors, nurses, providers, associates, and community partners will volunteer their time to deliver compassionate care.
WATCH: Community members can get free access to medical care tomorrow at the Medical Mission at Home event put on by Ascension Wisconsin
Free Care, No Appointment Needed
Hosted at St. Margaret Mary Elementary School (3950 N. 92nd Street, Milwaukee), the event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers services on a first‑come, first‑served basis. No insurance or appointment is required.
Available services include:
- Physical exams, consultations, and follow‑up appointments
- Pharmacy services with prescriptions filled free for qualifying patients
- Spiritual care, including foot washing
- Dental care — fluoride treatments, screenings, and oral hygiene education ( Milwaukee location only)
- Physical therapy and respiratory care
- Power of attorney consulting
- Community resources from 12 local organizations
- Non‑perishable food, shoes, and a Teddy Bear station for children
Breaking Down Barriers to Care
Ascension Wisconsin leaders say Medical Mission at Home is about moving beyond hospital walls to reach those who face obstacles to basic healthcare. Interpretation services will be available to ensure accessibility for all attendees.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.