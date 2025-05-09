Free medical equipment lending library helps thousands of Wisconsin families facing health crises

WAUKESHA — Every Saturday, more than a hundred people visit Katy's Kloset in Waukesha to pick up free medical equipment and supplies they desperately need.

Ralph Parra, who has volunteered at the organization for 11 years, spends his Fridays organizing wheelchairs, crutches, and other medical equipment for the weekend rush.

"The satisfaction of knowing that I'm helping people out in need," Parra said.

Katy's Kloset functions as a medical supplies and equipment lending library. People can borrow crutches, wheelchairs, bathroom aids, and almost anything else at no cost. They also provide incontinence supplies, wound care items, and liquid nutrition for people using feeding tubes.

"We tell people you can keep it as long as you need it and return it promptly when you're done," Rose Hebar, the executive director of Katy's Kloset, said.

Hebar is the only full-time employee. There are two part-time employees, and she manages a team of 115 volunteers who keep the operation running.

"There are so many examples where people need medical equipment, they need supplies, and either insurance doesn't cover it or they don't have insurance," Hebar said.

James Groh Rose Hebar the executive director of Katy's Kloset stands in the middle of their storage and distribution facility in Waukesha.

To use Katy's Kloset, individuals can call or browse their online catalog.

In 2024, almost 5,000 people used Katy's Kloset. Approximately 1,100 wheelchairs were lent out last year. The organization has been helping families for 29 years, including people like Sandra Hoeft, whose mother needed a wheelchair fast.

"In a time of medical crisis, you don't know where to go or what to do or what choices you should be making, and it was a calm in the storm," Hoeft said.

As medical bills accumulate for many families, Katy's Kloset helps ease that financial burden.

"It gives you just hope and dignity back in the middle of a crisis," Hoeft said.

This is why the 115 volunteers, including Parra, dedicate their time to organizing supplies.

"To help them out during that period of distress is so satisfying," Parra said.

The volunteers know that if they were in need of help, they would want a service like this too.

