MILWAUKEE - On Wednesday, April 11, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will provide free head and neck cancer screenings.

From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., the hospital will hold screenings in the Clinical Cancer Center. They will test for cancers in the mouth, tongue, neck, vocal cords, sinuses, tonsils, and salivary glands.

The screenings will help spread awareness to head and neck cancer, which affects over 50,000 people world wide every year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Early signs of the disease include:

pain when swallowing

constant neck or throat pain

difficulty chewing, swallowing, or moving the tongue

changes in your voice

a lump in the neck

People are encouraged to get screened. If the cancers are found early, they can be cured. Particularly, people who use tobacco or alcohol should consider getting screened. Additionally, people who have been exposed to HPV or have unexplainable symptoms should get screened.

Though walk-ins are welcome, the hospital encourages registering ahead of time.

Call 414-805-3666 to register.