The screenings will help spread awareness to head and neck cancer, which affects over 50,000 people world wide every year, according to the American Cancer Society.
Early signs of the disease include:
pain when swallowing
constant neck or throat pain
difficulty chewing, swallowing, or moving the tongue
changes in your voice
a lump in the neck
People are encouraged to get screened. If the cancers are found early, they can be cured. Particularly, people who use tobacco or alcohol should consider getting screened. Additionally, people who have been exposed to HPV or have unexplainable symptoms should get screened.
Though walk-ins are welcome, the hospital encourages registering ahead of time.