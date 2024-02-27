Free food for feedback: The program helping Milwaukee Black-owned restaurants

Leave a review, and get a free meal.

That’s the idea behind a program started two years ago by the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce (TWBCC).

Through the end of the year, the nonprofit is distributing $100,000 through $25 gift cards given out to people at different chamber events.

The gift cards are redeemable for food or products at six restaurants in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.

The catch is you have to leave feedback.

“It’s so important because we wouldn’t get it if we didn’t ask for it,” Lashena McElroy, the chairwoman of the Black Restaurant Association for TWBCC, said.

“This gives owners direct feedback and an opportunity to meet new people that have never experienced our cuisine.”

The $100,000 is part of a funding commitment by the nonprofit to help support Black-owned businesses and improve customer service.

The six restaurants are below:



Mr. B’s Privileged Lounge at 8617 W. Brown Deer Rd Milwaukee, WI 53224

Perkins Boyz on Tha Grill at 6818-22 W. Brown Deer Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53223

Brothers Backyard BBQ at 3530 W. National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53215

Mi Casa Su Cafe at 1835 N. Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53212

Delicious Bites at 6538 W. North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Tropic MKE at 518 N. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

The owners of these restaurants meet every month to go over customer feedback.

One of those owners is Tomira White, the head chef at Delicious Bites. They opened just over a year ago in February 2023.

“Getting open was a struggle during the pandemic, but once we got in here, we started figuring out the flow, learning the ebbs and flows, figuring out ways to increase traffic, and letting people know we are here,” White smiled.

She’s a third-generation chef who found a passion for baking.

“I love it. I get caught up in here. I'm here after hours, and people are also here trying to get in after hours. I love, love, love this space,” White gleamed. She added that support means everything.

This program not only helps businesses like White’s get feedback, but brings in new faces too.

“A lot of us are first-generation. We didn’t grow up with that wealth or that additional money in the bank. We actually went out there and created these opportunities for ourselves, as well as our families, so it’s really important that Milwaukee continues to support African American businesses,” McElroy explained.

For a list of their upcoming events, you can visit TWBCC’s website.



