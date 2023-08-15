Free coffee and free lunch offered this week for workers in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — If you work downtown this week is packed with perks. Downtown Employee Appreciation Week has returned for its 18th year — and free coffee every morning is just the start!

Prior to the pandemic, there were 90,000 employees working in downtown Milwaukee. Currently, the business improvement district for downtown says that number has rebounded to about 60,000 and this week is all about thanking those workers.

"This is the best week to come to work, do not work from home!" said Rebecca Sue Button with Milwaukee Downtown.

Every day this week 1,000 free lunches are being handed out at different parks downtown, and if you stop by, you'll find music, games and prize giveaways.

There's a lot more to see and do all week long including free fitness classes and special employee discounts across downtown.

Northwestern Mutual, one of downtown Milwaukee's largest employers, said earlier this year that 70% of its workers were back in the office.

A recent study by the Pew Research Center found that 35% of workers across the country are working remotely all the time — that's down from 55% in the fall of 2022.

"We are trending higher than the rest of the nation," said Button. "We are at about 60,000 employees back — and we do know that a lot of the offices are permanently in that hybrid mode."

Organizers also say all of this week's events are very walkable so grab your work bestie and get out and enjoy downtown Milwaukee. Click here to check out the full calendar of events for Downtown Employee Appreciation Week.

