Free cake! Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate 25th anniversary with free Confetti Bundtlet

MILWAUKEE — When Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries open on Thursday, the first 250 guests will get one free Confetti Bundtlet cake!

The bakery is celebrating its 25th birthday across all North American locations, including Milwaukee. Confetti Bundtlet is the brand's individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will also be hosting an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. The bakery also announced that 25 runner-ups will receive a $10 gift card.

Fans can enter by submitting a photo of their favorite birthday memory, stating why they enjoyed it, and what winning would mean to them. Entries will be accepted Thursday through Sept. 25 and winners will be announced in October. To enter, visit the bakery's website.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

There are locations in Greenfield, Brookfield, and the Milwaukee-Northshore area. For bakery locations, visit Nothing Bundt Cakes' website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip