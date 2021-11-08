Free access to Waukesha County parks over thanksgiving

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Get out and enjoy the fall weather in Waukesha County. Starting Monday, Nov. 22 and going through Nov. 28, all the fee-based parks in the Waukesha County Park System will be free.

The goal is to get families outside and enjoying the natural beauty of Waukesha County during Thanksgiving week.

Those parks include:



Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045

Fox River Park, W264 S4500 River Road, Waukesha, WI 53189

Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Town Line Road, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186

Mukwonago Park, S100W31900 County Hwy LO, Mukwonago, WI 53149

Muskego Park, S83 W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego, WI 53150

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 Hwy 83, Hartland, WI 53029

Nashotah Park, W330 N5113 C.T.H. C, Nashotah, WI 53058

Ryan Park, W262 N4656 Ryan Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072

“It was a great year in the parks and we’d like to invite residents and visitors to experience these amazing green spaces for free,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “It’s a great way to see what each park has to offer before purchasing your 2022 park entrance stickers.”

During that week, the park officials will be transitioning the areas with automatic license plat readers and online payment systems.

Annual park admission stickers will go on sale Nov. 26.

