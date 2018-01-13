Ozaukee County ambulance gets in crash while responding to call

TMJ4
1:22 PM, Jan 13, 2018
Fredonia Fire Department
OZAUKEE COUNTY – A Fredonia Fire Department ambulance was involved in an accident Friday afternoon while responding to a call in Belgium.

According to the Fredonia Fire Department, the driver was not seriously hurt – and was transported, treated and released only with minor injuries. 

The Fredonia Fire Department thanked the Grafton Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department, and Waubeka Fire Departments on Facebook for their assistance during this incident.

