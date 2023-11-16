Franklin stabbing suspect arrested in Atlanta

A suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing in Franklin was arrested in Atlanta on Thursday.

According to the Franklin Police Department, the suspect, Christian Correa, was taken into custody with help from the United States Marshal's Service Task Force.



Correa was wanted in connection to a stabbing that happened at a home in the 3100 block of West Skamra Avenue around 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. The victim was brought to the hospital.

Police said the victim knew Correa. He fled on foot after the incident and was last seen by authorities near 31st and Ryan.

