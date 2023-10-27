Franklin stabbing, police seeking suspect

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Franklin, Wisconsin police need your help finding a suspect in a stabbing Friday morning.

According to a news release, the stabbing happened around 4 a.m. at a home in the 3100 block of West Skamra Avenue. The victim was brought to the hospital.

Police said the suspect is known to the victim. Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Franklin resident Christian Correa. He fled on foot, last seen near South 31st Street and West Ryan Road.

If anyone has observed Correa or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Franklin Police Department.

Franklin police statement:

Media Release: Stabbing Investigation



Franklin, WI (October 27, 2023); On Friday, October 27, 2023, at approximately 4:00 AM, the Franklin Police Department received a 911 call from a subject who stated someone had been stabbed outside a residence in the 3100 block of West Skamra Avenue. Upon officer’s arrival, the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Franklin resident Christian Correa, fled on foot. His last known location was in the area of South 31st Street and West Ryan Road. The victim was transported to the hospital as a result of her injuries. This was an isolated incident because the offender is known to the victim. There is no evidence indicating there is any immediate threat to the public.



At this time, police are actively looking for Correa. If anyone has observed Correa or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Franklin Police Department immediately. See attached photograph.







