Franklin Lioness Lions club searches for stolen trailer holding historic documents, fundraising tools

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Lioness Lions Club in Franklin has spent 43 years fundraising for their community. Raising over $10,000 a year, the club says the work they do is a labor of love.

Now, all that work is on pause after a trailer filled with all of their supplies and the club’s historic documents was stolen.

“We work very hard to serve the community and this is just a slap in the face,” said Terri Fischbach, the club’s president. "100 percent of everything we earn goes back to the community.”

The money they raise funds food banks, scholarships, and local charities. The trailer was stolen this weekend and was last seen in a lot near 31st and Ryan Road in Franklin. Club members say they’re not concerned with getting the vehicle itself back, just the things inside.

“Everything from day one in our club from 1979 was in there, all our awards all our documents our banner, we lost everything,” shared Fischbach.

Helen Kacmarynski has been a member of the club for over three years and says she was devastated to hear their things were taken.

“If the trailer means so much to you, fine, but what is inside that trailer was something meaningful to us,” Kacmarynski said.

Now they say they’re back at square one and must figure out how to regroup and where to go from here.

Aside from losing part of their group’s history, they say their efforts to buy new booths and supplies will take away from helping the community they love.

“If we spend money to replenish [our supplies] we can’t give back to the community,” explained Fischbach. “So that’ll be $2,000 that a food bank or a scholarship or a Salvation Army doesn’t get from us.”

As they work to move forward, they’re still hoping whoever took their trailer will bring back their belongings.

“No questions asked, we just want the contents.”

Anyone who is considering helping the Lioness Lion’s Club as they replenish their lost items can send donations to their P.O. Box:

Franklin Lioness Lions

C/O Franklin Lions

P.O. Box 320612

Franklin WI 53132

