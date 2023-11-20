Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lockdown lifted at Franklin High School

franklin high school.png
Franklin High School
franklin high school.png
Posted at 9:12 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 11:47:38-05

FRANKLIN — A lockdown at Franklin High School has since been lifted, the school district confirmed Monday.

It's unclear what happened at the high school to order a lockdown.

The other schools in the district went on a secure hold amid the incident.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device