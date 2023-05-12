Franklin Fire Department Dive Rescue Team ramps up training for water rescues

FRANKLIN, Wis. — In a field where every second counts, the Franklin Fire Department Dive Rescue Team diligently trains to be prepared for the moment when lives are on the line.

"Everything has to come together to hopefully put a diver in the water, put them in the best location so we can find the person bring them up," said Lieutenant Shawn Ganser.

After a tragic drowning in the city in 2010, fire department volunteers who understood the importance of time during a rescue decided to form the team, many using their own resources.

"We had 10 guys volunteer. Bought their own equipment, went to school on their own because they believed in it that much," said Lt. Ganser.

Since then, the team has grown and meets about once a month to train.

"We are going in blind just like a fire…that’s why we train so much for it, to create a lot of muscle memory so when we do hit these situations for real, we are ready," said Lt. Ganser.

As the temps warm up, it's critically important to practice water safety.

The team is now one of two dive rescue teams in Milwaukee County.

"Having to wait for Milwaukee or someone else to come in, it’s valuable time we can’t get back," said Ganser.

The fire department said that across the city of Franklin, many neighborhoods have retention ponds that could pose a threat to kids and those who are unable to swim.

"People sometimes overestimate their swimming ability and it gets them in trouble. It may not seem like much with this body of water but with a little bit of wind and some chop, it gets very tiring very quick," said Ganser.

For divers, the dangers lurking below the surface of the water pose a threat, as the team faces many challenges including zero visibility.

"It’s a claustrophobic cold environment," said Lt. Gasner.

As the weather warms up, more people will head out to do water-related activities and it's a time to stay vigilant. According to the CDC, on average, about 65 people drown each year in Wisconsin.

Assistant Chief Shannon Anthoine emphasizes that if you do notice someone struggling in the water, first call 911.

"Get us en route to your scene and find some landmarks where you can say where that person went down. We don’t want you to go in the water and rescue them unless you have some throwing device to throw them," said Anthoine.

She said if you are able to pull someone out of the water safely and they are not breathing, immediately start CPR.

"Hands-only CPR prior to arrival is what needs to be done for any victim that is not breathing when they are pulled out of the water. Statistics show every min that goes by prior to CPR, they lose the chance of surviving by 10%," said Anthoine.

Although the crew steadily trains, they hope others will take precautions around water because it only takes a split second for tragedy to strike.

