Frank Cumberbatch named 'Father of the Year' at Juneteenth Freedom Ball

MILWAUKEE — Father, teacher, protector and hero. Those are the words used to describe dads like Frank Cumberbatch who are always willing to go above and beyond for his children.

"As a father, this is on Father's Day, I'm a proud dad of three. Two girls and a boy. I'm blessed and these blessings first come from God of course, to give us the children, but I have the most awesome wife on the planet," said Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch serves as the Vice-President of Engagement at Bader Philanthropies and he was recently honored as Father of the Year at this year's Juneteenth Freedom Ball.

"I am defined or I define myself, really by my children and my grandmother taught me that. My last name is extremely important and these three children share that last name, so I'm honored for this award, but it all belongs to the children," said Cumberbatch.

It has always been important to him to teach his children about the meaning of Juneteenth.

"It's not much about opening a book or anything, it's about the experience. You gotta feel it, you gotta live it and I do that with everything with the children, you teach in the moment," he said.

Frank says his favorite part of Juneteenth is the people and he's proud that Bader Philanthropies is not only part of the Juneteenth celebration, but also a partner in this community.

"We have a thing in the office, we call cultural intentionality. We are intentionally embracing all cultures and we invite them in and that is living Juneteenth," said Cumberbatch.

You can look for Frank Cumberbatch in Sunday's parade. He'll be one of the proud Dads with a big smile on his face.

"Dan Bader and I will be walking in the parade proud, holding our banner, just glad to be a part of it," said Cumberbatch.

He is working to make a difference in the lives of many children as he raises $80 million to build a state-of-the-art sports facility with the wraparound, trauma-informed services of a community center.

