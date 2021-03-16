Menu

Foxconn mulls making electric vehicles at Wisconsin plant

Johnson Lai/AP
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, is looking at making electric vehicles in its highly anticipated and controversial Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017, the company's chairman said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
Young Liu
Posted at 6:56 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 07:56:45-04

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, is looking at making electric vehicles in its highly anticipated Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, that the decision will be between whether to go to Mexico or the U.S. for manufacturing electric vehicles.

He said the decision, which will be finalized before July 1, will hinge on business, not politics.

