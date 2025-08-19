Fox Point residents continue cleanup after historic flooding damages hundreds of homes

FOX POINT, Wis. — A massive pile of flood-damaged belongings, towering at least 15 feet high, has become an unmistakable landmark on Santa Monica Boulevard in Fox Point as residents continue their recovery efforts following last week's historic flooding.

The pile grows larger each day as more damaged items are collected from homes throughout the village.

"It was a lot of piles up and down the street as you walk by. Everybody's carpeting, furniture, all kinds of personal items were there and you just have to get rid of them," said Jerry Becker, a Fox Point resident.

When TMJ4 visited Becker's home, village crews were collecting his flood-damaged belongings from the curb.

"I hauled some of it to the street, we had a crew yesterday of four people hauling things out to the street, so this is the second load they're taking," Becker said.

The impact on this community has been widespread. According to Fox Point Public Works, the village received upwards of 500 calls and emails about flood-related damages after nearly a foot of rain fell in the area.

At least 300 homes suffered flooded basements — representing nearly 13 percent of all residences in the village. Many residents are now facing significant cleanup costs and property damage.

Becker, who has lived in Fox Point for 12 years, confirmed this was by far the worst flooding he's experienced.

"It was a lot of mess to clean up," he said, estimating damages to his basement will total at least $10,000.

Throughout the community, neighbors are sharing their experiences and supporting each other through the recovery process.

"And I know some of our neighbors are concerned and I'm seeing there's still cleanup going on," Becker said.

Multiple Fox Point crews were visible throughout the village, collecting damaged items from street corners and transporting them to the staging area on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Village officials told TMJ4 they hope to complete debris removal by the middle of next week.

Despite the challenges, residents remain resilient. "It was a lot to deal with but we're doing the best we can," Becker said.

