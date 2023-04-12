Fox News hosting first 2024 Republican primary debate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Fox News will host the first Republican 2024 presidential debate, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Wednesday.

The RNC is scheduled to host its 2024 convention in Milwaukee in July, and the Dems are holding their convention just a month later in Chicago.

This first RNC debate is set for sometime in August, 2023.



McDaniel said on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, "Let me ask you this, as RNC chair, and we’re hosting RNC debates with Fox, if I said I wouldn’t support the nominee of our party I’d be kicked out. So why would we host a debate stage without every candidate saying I’m going to support whoever the voters choose, and the voters want that.”

“It’s about beating Joe Biden,” she said.

McDaniel did not say how the GOP will determine who qualifies for the debate, as the New York Times notes. During the last convention, hosted by Dems virtually in 2020, the Democratic National Committee required candidates to report the minimum number of small donors - or meet a specific polling level.

As Forbes notes, this first debate is set to coincide with Republican National Committee’s summer meetings in Milwaukee.

So far the only candidates to announce presidential bids are former President Donald Trump, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Roivant Sciences founder Vivek Ramaswamy.

So far the RNC is only asking candidates to sign a loyalty pledge promising they would support whoever becomes the GOP's nominee. Former President Trump previously said there are people he “wouldn’t be very happy about endorsing.”

Fox News sanctioned for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case: NBC News reports

Also on Wednesday, a Delaware judge sanctioned Fox News and its parent company Fox Corp. for withholding evidence in the Dominion defamation suit, according to NBC News. The judge also said he's considering further investigation as well as censure.

