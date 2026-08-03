Heavy equipment moves into tornado-damaged neighborhoods as Fox Cities recovery continues

FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — Cleanup crews are back at work Monday as recovery from last week's tornado enters a new phase across the Fox Cities, with heavy equipment moving into storm-damaged neighborhoods, volunteers continuing cleanup efforts and officials expanding outreach to residents still in need.

Storm-damaged brush and tree debris continues to be collected in targeted areas of Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing. Officials are reminding residents in affected neighborhoods to move vehicles off the street before 6 a.m. Tuesday, when heavy equipment will move into several hard-hit areas to continue debris removal. Vehicles left on the street could prevent crews from accessing damaged neighborhoods.

Volunteer efforts also continue Monday at the Volunteer Reception Center at the UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus in Menasha. Organizers say volunteers are still needed throughout the day but ask anyone planning to help to arrive by 3 p.m., when the final volunteer teams will be deployed.

Beginning Tuesday, however, the general public is asked not to report to the Volunteer Reception Center as recovery operations shift into their next phase.

According to the City of Menasha, Volunteer Fox Cities has processed 6,624 volunteers since recovery efforts began July 28. Mercy Chefs has also served 8,211 meals to residents impacted by the storm, including 2,572 meals on Sunday alone.

Officials say volunteers also began conducting door-to-door welfare checks Monday. Information gathered during those visits will be added to the 2-1-1 system to help identify residents with unmet needs. Anyone still needing assistance related to the tornado recovery is encouraged to call 2-1-1.

Support services remain available throughout the community. Mercy Chefs continues serving free lunches and dinners at Menasha High School, while shower trailers remain available around the clock at the Boys & Girls Club on Racine Street.

Recovery leaders are also reminding residents not to approach stray or feral animals, particularly cats, after several recent incidents resulted in people needing rabies vaccinations. Officials ask residents not to feed, capture or relocate the animals.

For residents still in need of supplies, donation pickup continues at the Elks Lodge and St. Patrick's Church on Nicolet Boulevard in Menasha. Additional pickup locations are available through Winnebago County's tornado recovery resources.

Winnebago County Emergency Management expects preliminary damage assessments to be completed by the end of the week.

The overnight curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. remains in effect for Menasha and Fox Crossing, and a burn ban remains in effect for Menasha, Fox Crossing and Neenah as recovery efforts continue.

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