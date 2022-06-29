GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today talks to Dr. Greg Rebella of UW Health Kids in Madison about how to stay safe while celebrating the 4th of July this weekend. In the above video, he explains the risks that come with setting fireworks off at home, and what parents can do to make the experience as safe as possible.
Fourth of July fireworks safety
NBC 26 Today talks to Dr. Greg Rebella of UW Health Kids about staying safe this holiday weekend
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 08:41:44-04
