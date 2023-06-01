Fourth of July fireworks return to Milwaukee's lakefront July 3

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Lakefront Fourth of July fireworks are returning on July 3, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced Thursday.

The July 3 display will take place at 9:30 p.m. and is presented by American Family Insurance, J&M Displays, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, and T&M Partners.

According to a news release, the lakefront display has been around for more than 50 years and attracts more than 100,000 people to Milwaukee's lakefront.

"Our Parks System is a hidden gem that we’re lucky to have to have in Milwaukee County and I look forward to seeing families throughout the county, and visitors from all over the region, fill Veterans Park to take part in this annual summer celebration,” said County Executive David Crowley. “The key to our success in Milwaukee County is strong partnerships that help us best serve our residents. Thank you to all of this year’s sponsors for helping make this year’s event possible.”

Veterans Park will be the best viewing location, a news release states, and attendees can begin parking for the display at 6 a.m. on the 3rd. The news release from Crowley says parking will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and early arrival is encouraged. Crowley said there will be no in-out privileges for parking. Once a vehicle entered the grounds, it can't leave without losing its spot.

If you are interested in taking part in this year's display, they are looking for volunteers to help clean up the lakefront before and after the display. Those interested in volunteering can sign up here.

