Fourth annual Youth Against Gun Violence march to take place Sunday in the Amani neighborhood

The Amani Youth Council will be hosting its fourth annual Youth Against Gun Violence march this Sunday, July 28.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 12:21:27-04

The event, which aims to bring awareness to mental health and wellness for all, will take place from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. beginning at the Dominican Center, 2470 W. Locust St.

Those attending will march through the Amani neighborhood and see guest speakers and performances.

There will be food and games as a part of the event, which is funded and supported by the Parks Foundation, Moody Park, and Big Jims Store.

