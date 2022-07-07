Four winning lottery tickets sold in Wisconsin on the same day

MILWAUKEE — Four lucky Wisconsinites had winning lottery tickets on Sunday!

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four people had top prize-winning SuperCash! tickets, each with a grand prize of $350k.

Two of the tickets were sold at Hansen's IGA in Elroy, Wisconsin and the other two were sold at Central Express in Cashton.

Wisconsin Lottery said SuperCash! is one of Wisconsin's longest-running lottery games, with daily drawings only available in the dairy state. Players get two plays for $1 and can either choose six different numbers from 1 to 39 or as for a "quick pick."

In the last five years, only twice has four or more winning tickets been sold on the same day. Wisconsin Lottery said the first time was on June 18, 2019, and it happened again on June 20, 2019.

Winners have up to 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize, and the odds of hitting the $250k jackpot is one in 1,631,312.

