Four teens arrested for stealing vehicle, leading police on a chase

The teens were 14, 15, 16, and 17 years old.
TMJ4
Posted at 7:22 AM, Oct 16, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after four teens led police on a chase early Sunday morning.

Officials said the pursuit happened around 2:20 a.m. in the area of 28th and Melvina. Police chased the suspects to 14th and Vilet where they were taken into custody.

Milwaukee police said the vehicle involved in the pursuit had been taken in an armed robbery about three hours prior.

The teens arrested were a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy. They were not injured during the incident but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police also recovered a firearm.

Charges against the teens are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

