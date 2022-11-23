Four pounds of meth, two pounds of marijuana, $51K found in Dodge County drug bust

JUNEAU, Wis. — Four pounds of methamphetamines, two pounds of marijuana, and $51,000 were recovered during a Dodge County drug bust, the sheriff's office announced.

Dodge County Sheriff's deputies, the Beaver Dam Police Department, and Juneau Police Department executed a search warrant on Tuesday on Fairfield Avenue in Juneau. During the search, officers and deputies found methamphetamines, marijuana, $51,000, and two vehicles used in the commission of felonies.

The sheriff's office said, as a result, those vehicles have been impounded and three individuals have been arrested. Charges have been requested but have not been formally filed so TMJ4 is refraining from naming the suspects until they're charged.

Some of the charges, however, include possession with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine.

The Dodge County Sheriff's office said its investigation has revealed drug ties directly back to the Mexican Drug Cartels. In a news release, the sheriff's office stated Sheriff Dale Schmidt is very concerned that these drugs are moving into Dodge County, saying it is having deadly consequences for the community and is impacting mental health.

