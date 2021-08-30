1 dead, 3 injured in four overnight shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- One shooting victim was killed and three more were hurt within four hours of each other Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shootings happened between 10:25 p.m. Sunday and 2:20 a.m. Monday.

The first shooting, at 10:25 p.m., happened in the 3200 block of N. 25th St. Police say a 17-year-old boy sustained a non-life-threatening injury and arrived at a hospital for treatment. There are no suspects in custody.

The next shooting happened just one minute later, in the 7400 block of W. Villard Ave. A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. A suspect is in custody in that case, police say.

Just about an hour and a half later, at 12:05 a.m., a third shooting happened in the 8700 block of W. Appleton Ave, according to police. The victim of this shooting was found dead at a different location. Police say they appear to be between 18 and 23 years old. No suspects are in custody.

A fourth shooting was reported at about 2:20 a.m., on the 6400 block of W. Florist Ave. A 35-year-old man was shot when police say two groups were shooting at each other and he was caught in the crossfire. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

