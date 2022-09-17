Four people injured after quadruple shooting near 13th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE — Four people were injured after a quadruple shooting near 13th and Fiebrantz on Friday.

Police say they are seeking a known suspect.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD), four people are being transported to the hospital after a shooting in the 4100 block of N. 13th St. It happened around 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee police say the four victims are expected to survive. The victims are a 25-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, and a 67-year-old woman.

The shooting happened outside following a fight, police say.

MFD says there is also a gas leak in the area.

TMJ4 News is responding to the scene to gather the latest.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip