Four people hospitalized following Christmas Eve crash in Dover

DOVER, Wis. — Four people were taken by ambulance to Mount Pleasant Hospital following a crash in the Town of Dover on Christmas Eve.

According to the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD), authorities were called to reports of a crash with injuries at the intersections of CTH A (Plank Road) and HWY 75 (Beaumont Avenue) shortly before 5:30 p.m., on Sunday.

When emergency respodners arrived at the scene, they found a Mercury Mountaineer SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup Truck with extensive damage.

The fire and rescue department said one person was trapped and was extricated from the wreckage.

While a total of 4 patients were transported by KFRD ambulances to a Mount Pleasant hospital for further evaluation and treatment of injuries, everyone is expected to surivive.

“It was a very unfortunate situation. Our emergency responders assessed all injured parties and rapidly extricated the trapped person. The SUV was quicky cut apart to free the injured passenger to get her the help she needed”, said KFRD Battalion Chief John Dahms in a press release, “It’s what we do, even on Christmas Eve”.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

