Five injured, one killed in separate overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — Five people were injured and one was killed in separate shootings overnight, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Officers were busy responding to shootings from about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to police, the first shooting overnight was fatal and involved a 16-year-old boy.

The rest of the shootings were non-fatal and involved victims ranging from 19-49 years old.

MPD said it responded to the second shooting a little before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a 19-year-old man near 39th and Stark suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A couple of hours later, around 11 p.m., officers responded to 1st and Mitchell for reports of a shooting. There, police found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

Around 12:30 a.m., MPD responded to 4th and Orchard for a shooting. Police found a 23-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A little before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at 14th and Atkinson. There, police found a 49-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Finally, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting involving a 22-year-old woman. She arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department is now investigating the circumstances that lead to each of these shootings and looking for unknown suspects. If you have any information regarding any of the above incidents, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

