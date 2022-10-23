Four injured in shooting near 34th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured overnight.

Officials said the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 34th and Meinecke. Police had been in the area investigating a reckless driving complaint when they heard gunshots.

Police followed the shots and found four victims. Officers rendered aid to the victims who were then taken to local hospitals where they are expected to survive.

MPD said the victims are a 16-year-old girl, two 19-year-old men, and a 20-year-old man.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and police are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

