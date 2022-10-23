Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four injured in shooting near 34th and Meinecke

The victims were between the ages of 16 and 20.
police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:18 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 08:18:24-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured overnight.

Officials said the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 34th and Meinecke. Police had been in the area investigating a reckless driving complaint when they heard gunshots.

Police followed the shots and found four victims. Officers rendered aid to the victims who were then taken to local hospitals where they are expected to survive.

MPD said the victims are a 16-year-old girl, two 19-year-old men, and a 20-year-old man.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and police are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving