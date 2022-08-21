Four hurt in crash on I-94 in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Two motorcycles and a sedan were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon, resulting in four injured.

The crash happened around 3:43 p.m. on I-94, underneath Meadowbrook. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man was driving the sedan when he lost control in the rain and hit two motorcycles under the bridge.

A total of four victims were then taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office did not provide the extent of their injuries.

All four lanes of I-94 were closed in the area for a period of time as crews worked the scene. As of 7:30 p.m., two eastbound lanes remain closed.

