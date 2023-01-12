Watch Now
Four hurt after school bus carrying Neenah students tipped over during ski trip

The Neenah School District said one of two buses carrying students slid off the road and onto its side.
school bus
File
school bus
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 17:45:26-05

WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — At least four people were hurt after a school bus rolled on its side in Waushara County Wednesday night.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Lietz says they were called to County Road F and Buttercup Avenue at 8:48 p.m. The Neenah School District said one of two buses carrying students slid off the road and onto its side.

Chief Deputy Lietz says conditions were foggy at the time. He says no tickets have been issued as of Thursday morning as authorities continue to investigate what happened.

The Neenah School District confirmed a group of Neenah High School students were returning from a Ski Club trip to Nordic Mountain. According to the Neenah School District, none of the 22 students involved were seriously injured.

Two students were transported to the hospital and released to their parents later Wednesday night with minor injuries. The District coordinated with Kobussen Buses and another bus was dispatched to the scene to transport the students home.

The students involved in the accident were able to wait on the other bus before returning home safely later in the night, the school district said.

